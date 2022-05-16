United Unveils First Branding Campaign in Nearly a Decade
United Airlines today unveiled its first major brand advertising campaign since 2013, a comprehensive look at the carrier’s foray into a new era of travel as told by more than 50 employees across myriad platforms.
“Good Leads The Way” is the tagline for the new effort and features United employees “doing the right thing for customers and communities” on behalf of the airline.
"In the past few years, United has emerged as a force for good and an industry leader," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.
"We're taking actions that inspire pride among our employees and customers – everything from historic investments to fight climate change and training more women and people of color to become pilots to getting rid of change fees and upgrading our fleet with 500 new planes. This campaign serves not only as an exclamation point on our recent actions, but also as a commitment to how United Airlines intends to show up in the future."
The campaign, by the ad agency 72andSunny, includes more than 150 different pieces of video, digital, social and out-of-home content featuring more than 60 real-life employees.
Content will appear at airport terminals, onboard United flights and on television, streaming platforms, billboards, social media and more.
The campaign is so diverse that no two pieces are the same.
"At the heart of everything we do and say at United – every decision – is doing the right thing. That's why, even at the depths of the pandemic, we didn't dodge the tough questions facing our business. We confronted them head-on with optimism and a determination to be a force for good for our customers and the communities we serve," said United chief communications officer Josh Earnest.
"As the industry emerges from the pandemic, we are entering a historic new era of commercial travel, which makes it the right time to unveil our ambitious 'Good Leads The Way' campaign."
Here's a look at the main 60-second commercial.
