US Travelers Have a New Low-Cost Flight Option to Europe

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 16, 2021

PLAY, new low-cost airline to Europe. (photo courtesy of PLAY)

PLAY, a new Icelandic, low-cost airline has announced it will begin operating flights connecting the U.S. and several European destinations through Iceland.

Starting December 16, 2021, travelers can book flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to 22 European destinations, including London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg and more.

Flights from BWI will begin on April 20, 2022, and flights from BOS will start on May 11.

The airline is celebrating with a fare sale, offering flights starting as low as $109 to 11 destinations in Europe: Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Göteborg Landvetter (GOT), Keflavik (KEF), London Stansted (STN), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Stavanger (SVG), Stuttgart (STR) and Trondheim (TRD). The deal is valid for the U.S. departing flight of a roundtrip booking for flights scheduled between May and June 2022 and August and October 2022.

“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind," said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. "We’re proud to expand PLAY service to the United States with service in Boston and Baltimore, offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there.”

PLAY offers a streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less to "play more." There are baggage fees and charges for selecting a particular seat. Passengers can choose what they need and want to purchase to make the flight comfortable for them.

The airline is currently operating under a COVID-19 Flexibility Policy that allows passengers to change or adjust their itinerary free of charge so long as the departure is more than 24 hours away.

