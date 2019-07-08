Virgin Atlantic Opens Bookings on Next-Gen Airbus A350
WHY IT RATES: The airline's newest aircraft boasts an inviting upper-class cabin and one-of-a-kind social space, among other highlights.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
From today, customers can now book flights on Virgin Atlantic’s brand new A350 aircraft, featuring an entirely redesigned upper-class cabin, as well as the airline’s unique social space - The Loft.
The aircraft’s first commercial service is expected to take place on September 10 from London Heathrow to New York JFK. Travelers can now book flights via the Virgin Atlantic website and contact center.
The introductory schedule is expected to be as follows;
September 10 – 24
VS153 LHR-JFK
VS138 JFK-LHR
Both flights will operate daily, except for Thursdays when the aircraft will be in planned maintenance.
September 25 – October 26
VS137 LHR –JFK
VS138 JFK-LHR except for Thursdays (from October 27, scheduled maintenance will switch to Tuesdays).
Four A350s, Mamma Mia, Red Velvet, Rain Bow and Queen of Hearts, will join the airline’s fleet by the end of 2019. All four aircraft will initially fly between London Heathrow and New York JFK. Virgin Atlantic will continue to take delivery of a further eight A350’s throughout 2020- 2021 with full schedule and destination information set to be revealed in due course.
All of the airline’s initial A350 deliveries will be based at London Heathrow. The final five planes will offer a leisure configuration and will operate routes to Florida and the Caribbean from London Gatwick and Manchester Airport. These deliveries will take place in 2021 as the airline beings to retire its 747 fleet.
The A350 is the first aircraft for Virgin Atlantic that has the new social space known as The Loft. As the largest social space in the airline’s fleet, it’s designed for customers to gather, chat, enjoy a drink or dine with friends. The A350 also offers an entirely redesigned upper-class suite, with window facing seats and deployable privacy screens. Customers traveling in Virgin Atlantic’s award-winning Premium cabin and its much-loved Economy cabin will also be able to enjoy the increased levels of luxury and comfort the A350 has to offer, including the largest ever entertainment screens.
SOURCE: Virgin Atlantic press release.
