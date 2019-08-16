Virgin Australia Allows Checked Bags for Infants
Families traveling with babies can now rejoice, as Virgin Australia announced it will now offer a checked luggage allowance for infants.
According to Yahoo Australia, infant travelers under the age of 23 months old will be permitted 50 pounds of baggage free of charge, as well as two infant items such as strollers, car seat or cots.
Parents traveling with children under two years old will also be permitted to board their Virgin Australia flight with an extra 15-pound carry-on bag for baby products. Infants not using a seat are not charged for a domestic flight and only charged 10 percent of the full fare on international flights.
“We know traveling with an infant can be incredibly stressful and we’re pleased to make that journey a little more effortless by introducing an infant baggage allowance on domestic and international flights,” Virgin Australia general manager Paul Woosnam said.
“We want to be the airline of choice for traveling families and we’re proud to be the only carrier in Australia to recognize that traveling with an infant sometimes means packing far more than usual,” Woosnam continued. “We think parents will be pleased too, as they can now pack a little extra for themselves on their next trip.”
Virgin Australia also recently announced a new plan to assist nervous flyers by offering them more support from staff and company officials before and during their flights.
