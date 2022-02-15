Virgin Galactic Holding Reservations for Future Spaceflights
Virgin Galactic announced that it will begin opening ticket sales to the public beginning February 16, 2022, offering the opportunity for future astronauts to purchase a spaceflight reservation.
The reservations cost USD $450,000, though travelers can purchase it with an initial deposit of $150,000. The flights into space will be 90 minutes long and will feature breathtaking views of the Earth from space.
The flight launches from Spaceport America in New Mexico, where future astronauts can enjoy preparing themselves for their spaceflight with astronaut training programs and other events. Reservations also include access to the Future Astronaut membership community, which includes events, trips, experiences and space-readiness activities to enjoy ahead of their flight into space.
“At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier. “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.”
For more information or to begin the application process for a reservation, please visit VirginGalactic.com.
