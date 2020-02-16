Last updated: 11:30 AM ET, Sun February 16 2020

WATCH: Man Fights Police at DFW Airport, Passengers Help Subdue Him

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 16, 2020

Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Terminal D ticket hall
PHOTO: Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Terminal D ticket hall (Courtesy DFW International Airport)

Police at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport needed a stun gun and the help of several passengers to subdue a man who instigated a wild brawl.

Jerome Toson Jr. was being held at a Fort Worth jail after being charged with assault of a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to FOX4 in Texas.

“I really hope that whatever was going on with this guy, it was a moment in time,” said John Huston, a bystander who reportedly captured the footage, said in an interview with FOX 4.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Jet2 Boeing 737 at Edinburgh Airport

Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Outburst That...

Airlines & Airports
EasyJet Airbus A319

Drunk Passenger Causes Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports
Airplane arm rest

Woman Claims She Was Assaulted on American Airlines Flight

Airlines & Airports
US Customs and Border Protection

Dulles CBP Seizes Dead Birds From Passenger Arriving From China

Airlines & Airports

Police were called to the airport Thursday after receiving a report about an unruly traveler shoving an airline employee, the news station reported.

As the video then picks up, Toson begins arguing with the officers and takes a punch at one. One officer then uses a stun gun but it doesn’t entirely incapacitate Toson.

It does bring him to the floor, however, and several passengers waiting for flights jump in to help the two officers.

For more information on Dallas

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Nurse Claims Spirit Airlines Crew Left Deceased Passenger...

Woman Involved in Reclining Seat Controversy Threatens to Sue American Airlines

Delta CEO Says “Ask First” When It Comes To Reclining Airplane Seat

JetBlue Flight Diverted After Woman Goes Into Labor

American Airlines Once Again Pushes Back Boeing 737 MAX Return

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS