WATCH: Virgin Galactic Partnering With Rolls-Royce for Supersonic Jet

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2020

Virgin Galactic's spaceship passenger cabin.
PHOTO: The six-passenger cabin on Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity. (Courtesy of Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic announced today it has signed an agreement with legendary British manufacturer Rolls-Royce to develop an aircraft for supersonic travel, with the hopes of taking tourists to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic said it completed a mission concept review alongside NASA of its supersonic vehicle design and now will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to create a framework for certifying the aircraft for flight, according to CNBC.

“We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high-speed travel,” Virgin Galactic chief space officer George Whitesides said in a statement.

Virgin Galactic is finishing development testing of its SpaceShipTwo series of spacecraft, mostly recently installing the cabin’s interior as it looks to begin flying passengers for the first time.

Here’s a look at the early plans.

