Why Travelers Need to Think About Summer 2023 Flights Now
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 09, 2022
Some people, both professional and layman, have this down to a mathematical science – they know exactly the right day and the exact time when to purchase a flight in advance, especially for the holidays.
Not true, says the website Scott’s Cheap Flights.
They call it the ‘Goldilocks Window’ – like the fictional storybook character, you’ll know not to book too early when it’s too cold, or to book too late when it’s piping hot. Instead, you book when it’s just the right time. For you.
Normally, it’s more of a time frame rather than a specific time. Scott’s Cheap Flights suggests that for domestic flights the time when cheap flights are most likely to pop up is 1-3 months before a trip. For international flights, it’s 2-8 months out. That might sound like a considerable time frame but in reality it isn’t, especially for an international trip.
“But summer is different,” the website wrote. “For peak times, including summer, we recommend you start keeping an eye on prices even earlier, around the 10-month mark. For peak times, we also see the Goldilocks Window end a bit further out from the trip. Deals start decreasing at about four months out and get a lot more rare as you get closer to the summer.”
The site noted that to be clear, these ranges don't have sharp cliffs, but the odds trail off substantially outside those ranges.
Remember, too, that spring and summer of this year could be a harbinger of things to come – more demand from the flying public but fewer planes and fewer pilots, all adding up to the chaotic situation that developed this year.
“That means the Goldilocks Window for cheap international flights for July and August 2023 is just around the corner,” Scott’s Cheap Flights pointed out, “and for May and June flights, it’s already begun.”
