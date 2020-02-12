Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Outburst That Forced Fighter Jet Escort
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 12, 2020
A British woman who was issued a lifetime ban and billed more than $100,000 by low-cost carrier Jet2 following a drunken outburst aboard a flight from London to Turkey last year has been sentenced to two years in jail.
Citing the U.K.'s PA Media news agency reports, CNN reported that 26-year-old Chloe Haines mixed alcohol and medication before becoming disruptive, attempting to open the plane's door and ultimately forcing a pair of Royal Air Force fighter jets to spring into action and escort the aircraft back to London Stansted Airport on June 22, 2019, causing a sonic boom above Essex, England.
"Ms. Haines' behavior was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior that we have experienced, and we have banned her from flying with us for life," said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in a statement.
During sentencing, Judge Charles Gratwicke said that "those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives."
"For some, it will be their worst nightmare come true," he added.
Haines' sentencing comes just two weeks after a drunk passenger forced an easyJet flight to make an emergency landing in Scotland and only one month after a new international treaty to improve prosecution of unruly airline passengers went into effect.
A woman who tried to open a plane door whilst intoxicated has been jailed for two years.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 12, 2020
Chloe Haines tried to open the emergency exit doors on a flight to Dalaman last June, forcing it to land at #Stansted Airport.
Read more: https://t.co/HPTtZT8mEx pic.twitter.com/33DVs0HPIS
"We have been leading the industry to tackle the issue of drinking to excess in the airport before flying, as well as the illicit consumption of duty-free alcohol on board the aircraft, for some time," added Heapy via CNN. "As another busy summer approaches, we look forward to continuing to work with the government and our partners across the industry to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and comfortable journey without the minority spoiling it."
