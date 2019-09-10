Last updated: 02:57 PM ET, Tue September 10 2019

Wow Air Set to Make Comeback

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 10, 2019

WOW Air Airbus A321
PHOTO: WOW Air Airbus A321 (photo via santirf / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

In March 2019, popular budget airline Wow Air shuttered its operations, stranding passengers. Now, the airline seems to be making a comeback.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the Icelandic budget airline will revive itself with two planes and a home base in Washington, D.C.

Michele Ballarin, chief executive of USAerospace Associates, the company in charge of revitalizing the airline, said in a press conference that Wow will begin service with the two planes with plans to increase to more than 10 by the summer of 2020.

In addition to facilities at Washington Dulles, the airline will operate from Reykjavik and nearby Keflavik International Airport.

The revitalized Wow Air will also offer some new amenities, according to reports. These upgrades include onboard culinary options from a Michelin-starred chef and airport lounge access at airports.

The airline has come a long way from March 28, 2019, when it abruptly shut down operations after failing to reach a purchase deal with Icelandair Group. Passengers were left stranded, many without tickets to return home.

So while no official announcement about the return of Wow has been made from the airline’s official channels, perhaps the biggest question remains: Will passengers trust the reborn budget airline?

