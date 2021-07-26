Los Angeles Hosts Largest Travel Industry Event Since Pandemic Began
Business Travel Janeen Christoff July 26, 2021
Travel is back and that includes meetings and conventions.
Approximately 1,800 attendees will be on hand during the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, one of the largest gatherings of leaders in the travel and tourism space since the beginning of the pandemic.
The 20th annual event, which was delayed for a year, is taking place in Los Angeles at the JW Marriott L.A. Live and the Microsoft Theater. The conference is produced by the BHN Group, a division of Northstar Travel Group, brings together hospitality industry professionals and is sponsored by top hospitality companies including Accor, Aimbridge Hospitality, Ashford, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, CBRE, Choice Hotels, G6 Hospitality, Hilton, Hodges Ward Elliott, Hyatt, IHG Hotels and Resorts, JLL, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Park Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta + RHL Corp.
The event was preceded by its sister conference, the ALIS Law conference, which was held July 25-26 at the Courtyard and Residence Inn Los Angeles L.A. Live.
“The speakers, sponsors and delegates at ALIS and ALIS Law are industry leaders; they have sent us a clear message that they want to lead by example as the entire travel industry steps into recovery mode. They, along with all of us at Northstar Travel Group, want to demonstrate that conducting large-scale events in a safe and efficient manner can be productive for business while also helping to stimulate the economy by creating employment generators in communities across the U.S. and around the world. It will be an ongoing big task for the entire travel-and-tourism industry to recover from the hard hits it took during the pandemic-and there will be twists and turns along the way—such as Los Angeles County’s indoor mask mandate we are navigating at ALIS and ALIS Law. We’re grateful that the hotel investment community is taking this task to heart and are demonstrating the lead-by-example approach that’s needed to get things rolling again.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on California
For more Business Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS