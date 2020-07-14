Amtrak Guest Rewards Introduces First Ever Reward Travel Sale for Members
WHY IT RATES: Reward members will have the chance to save cash next time they travel.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Amtrak Guest Rewards (AGR) is launching its first-ever Reward Travel Sale, offering a 25 percent savings on point redemptions. Members can redeem their points between July 14 and 16 to take advantage of the sale and enjoy summer travel for fewer points.
Amtrak’s new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on our trains and at our stations, including its measures to deliver a New Standard of Travel. Amtrak Guest Rewards members can also purchase additional points if they don’t have enough points for a trip. Sample trips include:
|City Pairs
|As Low As
|City Pairs
|As Low As
|Milwaukee and Chicago
|800 points
|New York and Boston
|2,200 points
|Los Angeles and San Diego
|932 points
|Washington, D.C. and New York
|2,536 points
|Portland, OR and Seattle
|932 points
|Washington, D.C. and Chicago
|2,717 points
|St. Louis and Kansas City
|932 points
|New York and Washington, D.C.
|5,353 points for Acela travel
|New York and Philadelphia
|1,579 points
|Lorton, VA and Samford, FL (with car)
|11,178 points for Auto Train travel
In addition to aggressive steps to enhanced cleaning protocols at stations and on trains, Amtrak has implemented new measures to deliver a New Standard of Travel:
—Face coverings: Amtrak requires all customers and employees wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on board.
—Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.
—Air Quality: All of our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.
—Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.
The Reward Travel Sale is not available on all departures and all dates and blackout dates apply. Seating is limited, and seats may not be available on all trains, or all times. Routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted; other restrictions may apply.
Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app; all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.
Amtrak continues to evaluate current practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety.
SOURCE: Amtrak press release.
