Buoyed by Big First Quarter, Hertz Expecting Huge Summer
Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli May 02, 2022
Car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings Inc., buoyed by a strong first quarter earnings report, said it is expecting a big summer travel season for drive trips no matter how inflation continues to rise.
"You may well see consumptive behavior elevated this summer, inflationary tendencies notwithstanding, because consumers did not have the opportunity to travel due to COVID," CEO Stephen Scherr said in an interview with Reuters News Service.
Hertz beat Wall Street expectations for the three-month period from January through March, with $1.8 billion in revenue and net income of $426 million.
Reuters noted that Hertz, like most car rental companies, is experiencing a limited vehicle supply inventory – bad news tempered by the fact that they can charge higher rates for cars due to the demand. That allowed Q1 revenue per vehicle to jump 26 percent from the same period last year.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS