Las Vegas Monorail Returns May 27
Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli May 11, 2021
Here’s another sure sign that things are returning to normal in Las Vegas – the Monorail is set to return on May 27, just in time for what is expected to be throngs of tourists visiting the city for the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.
The announcement was made by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).
The 3.9-mile elevated system along the Las Vegas Strip enables passengers to travel the length of the resort corridor in less than 15 minutes, at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Trains will continue to arrive every four to eight minutes at each of the seven stations, including:
MGM Grand
Bally’s / Paris Las Vegas
Flamingo / Caesars Palace
Harrah’s / The LINQ
Las Vegas Convention Center
Westgate / Las Vegas Convention Center
SAHARA Las Vegas
“The Las Vegas Monorail has provided an important and convenient transportation solution for both leisure visitors and convention attendees,” Steve Hill, president and CEO for the LVCVA, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to resume normal operations in time for both Memorial Day weekend and World of Concrete, allowing us to provide a reliable and safe transportation solution for passengers looking for an efficient way to navigate to the Las Vegas Convention Center and throughout the resort corridor.”
Appropriate requirements will apply on the Monorail, however, including face masks to be worn at all times throughout the system; social distancing, when possible; hand sanitizer at every station; and cleaning staff on trains and platforms, even while trains are running.
Ticket options include single ride tickets and several unlimited ride pass options. Service desks are open daily at all stations except the Las Vegas Convention Center Station. Touchless ticketing is available for customers to purchase and download tickets to their mobile wallets.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Cruise Planners Featured in Entrepreneur’s StartUps Magazine
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS