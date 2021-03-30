Last updated: 02:03 PM ET, Tue March 30 2021

RV Trips, Camping Seen as Safest Option for Summer Vacation

Car Rental & Rail Janeen Christoff March 30, 2021

An RV parked beside a mountain lake.
An RV parked beside a mountain lake. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/cookelma)

RVezy, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, has found that Americans still consider outdoor vacations to be the safest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and traveling by RV leads the way in preferred vacations this summer.

A majority of Americans consider the activity not risky, according to an RVezy survey conducted by Abacus Data.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Disney MagicMobile Service

Walt Disney World Debuts New Ticketing Option for Some Guests

An Anguilla beach.

Is Airbnb Competing With Travel Advisors?

Hana Highway in Maui, Hawaii

gallery icon The Most Popular Bucket-List Activities Across the US

A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Why #BoycottDelta Is Trending

Sargassum in Mexico

Cancun, Riviera Maya Region Forecasting Less Sargassum Seaweed...

Despite the increase in vaccine rollouts, the survey also highlighted that 94 percent of Americans mentioned "doing something safe" as a top priority for their vacation plans.

"Our survey results show that Americans consider RVing and camping almost twice as safe as other types of accommodations such as staying in a hotel. We are also seeing that 66 percent of Americans consider camping in an RV of little to no risk compared with 38 percent who feel the same way about flying on a plane to a destination," said David Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data.

Interest in road trips is up six percent this summer whereas other types of typical summer vacations such as cruising and resort stays are down. Despite the rollout of vaccines, many families plan to be more cautious again this summer, passing on flights and even staying with family and friends.

However, the majority of Americans, 52 percent, said that they consider traveling by RV as one of the “only safe travel options” during COVID.

The main reasons many Americans are considering an RV vacation this summer is that families are outdoors, self-contained and can avoid crowds and maintain social distancing. There is no need to quarantine during the trip.

traveling on the road in Valley of Fire
RV traveling on the road in Valley of Fire (photo via miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, Americans turned to road trips, camping, and RVing as a safe alternative to the traditional flights and hotels. When families discovered how safe and convenient it was to explore the great outdoors in an RV, word got around," said RVezy co-founder Michael McNaught. "While safety concerns have pushed a lot of Americans to discover RVing for the first time, it's the lasting memories that bring them back year after year."

For more information on United States

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Plan your Trip to Alaska with the Summer Brochure!

Alaska Railroad Revises Summer Train Service

Alaska Railroad

Soak in the Northern Summer Splendor Aboard Alaska Railroad

Amtrak Reveals Details for a 'Reinvention' of the Rail Line

Amtrak Launches Northeast Getaway Sale

Amtrak Seeks To Begin Gulf Coast Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS