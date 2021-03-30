RV Trips, Camping Seen as Safest Option for Summer Vacation
Car Rental & Rail Janeen Christoff March 30, 2021
RVezy, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, has found that Americans still consider outdoor vacations to be the safest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and traveling by RV leads the way in preferred vacations this summer.
A majority of Americans consider the activity not risky, according to an RVezy survey conducted by Abacus Data.
Despite the increase in vaccine rollouts, the survey also highlighted that 94 percent of Americans mentioned "doing something safe" as a top priority for their vacation plans.
"Our survey results show that Americans consider RVing and camping almost twice as safe as other types of accommodations such as staying in a hotel. We are also seeing that 66 percent of Americans consider camping in an RV of little to no risk compared with 38 percent who feel the same way about flying on a plane to a destination," said David Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data.
Interest in road trips is up six percent this summer whereas other types of typical summer vacations such as cruising and resort stays are down. Despite the rollout of vaccines, many families plan to be more cautious again this summer, passing on flights and even staying with family and friends.
However, the majority of Americans, 52 percent, said that they consider traveling by RV as one of the “only safe travel options” during COVID.
The main reasons many Americans are considering an RV vacation this summer is that families are outdoors, self-contained and can avoid crowds and maintain social distancing. There is no need to quarantine during the trip.
"When the pandemic hit in 2020, Americans turned to road trips, camping, and RVing as a safe alternative to the traditional flights and hotels. When families discovered how safe and convenient it was to explore the great outdoors in an RV, word got around," said RVezy co-founder Michael McNaught. "While safety concerns have pushed a lot of Americans to discover RVing for the first time, it's the lasting memories that bring them back year after year."
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS