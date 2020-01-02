Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu January 02 2020

Save Time and See More With a One-Way Road Trip in 2020

Let 2020 be the year you finally take that epic road trip.

Whether you're crossing the state line or the entire country, Enterprise Rent-A-Car offers easy and convenient one-way car rentals that open up your itinerary to numerous possibilities.

Enterprise's one-way rentals allow you to pick up your ride close to home and return it at your final destination, and they are the perfect solution to moving, canceled flights or any unexpected changes to your trip.

Maybe you've always wanted to drive across the country but don't trust your daily driver to get you there or can't fathom the prospect of having to turn around and drive all the way back home. Book your one-way rental, and you'll be cruising from coast to coast in style in no time at all.

There are plenty of iconic one-way trips worth spending your vacation days on in the new year.

California's scenic Pacific Coast Highway might just be the ultimate American road trip, but Enterprise's thousands of convenient locations across the U.S. open up many more one-way opportunities, including Florida's Gulf Coast, Texas Hill Country and the Pacific Northwest.

Selecting the perfect vehicle for your trip is easier than deciding on where to go as Enterprise offers a variety of cars, trucks, SUV, minivans, vans and even exotics. It doesn't matter if you're traveling solo, as a couple, with a group or in a large family, Enterprise's vast inventory has a vehicle to accommodate your needs.

After you've mapped out your trip and booked your ride, all that's left to do is pack your bags and hit the road.

Contact your travel agent or visit Enterprise.com for information on Enterprise's one-way car rentals.

