Last updated: 05:03 PM ET, Tue April 19 2022

Sixt Expands With New Branches in Baltimore and Charlotte

Car Rental & Rail Patrick Clarke April 19, 2022

Sixt car rental, Sixt USA, rental car, airport car rental
Sixt car rental. (photo courtesy of Sixt)

Sixt is continuing its expansion across the U.S. with the opening of new branches at airports in Baltimore and Charlotte that will offer travelers even more car rental choices on the East Coast.

The car rental company opened its Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) location last week following the opening of its Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) branch last month. Those openings come on the heels of expansion at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Albuquerque International Sunport Airport (ABQ) and Portland International Airport (PDX) at the end of last year.

ADVERTISING
MORE Car Rental & Rail
Railbookers, brochures, car rental & rail

Railbookers Publishes 16 New Brochures For Train Trips

Amtrak train.

Amtrak Launches Double Points Promotion for Guest Rewards...

Hertz teamed with Polestar on new partnership.

Hertz to Purchase Up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles

What's more, Sixt has doubled its footprint at Tampa International Airport (TPA) and can now be found at 28 of the top 30 airports in the U.S.

“As travel continues to boom, we are growing Sixt USA's presence across the East Coast to offer consumers premium rentals at affordable prices, at these major hubs," Michael Meissner, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sixt USA, said in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "Charlotte and Baltimore have so much to offer, from their culinary scenes to the incredible festivals they host, and we're thrilled to equip visitors with the best vehicles to enhance their experiences while exploring these destinations."

Sixt, which made its U.S. debut as recently as 2011, currently serves 100 total rental locations in 22 states and has become the fourth-largest car rental company in the country.

For more information on Baltimore, Charlotte

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Railbookers, brochures, car rental & rail

Railbookers Publishes 16 New Brochures For Train Trips

Railbookers

Amtrak Launches Double Points Promotion for Guest Rewards Members

Hertz to Purchase Up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles

Amtrak Unveils Interior Designs of Acela Trains

The Top Destinations for Spring Break Rental Cars

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS