Sixt Expands With New Branches in Baltimore and Charlotte
Car Rental & Rail Patrick Clarke April 19, 2022
Sixt is continuing its expansion across the U.S. with the opening of new branches at airports in Baltimore and Charlotte that will offer travelers even more car rental choices on the East Coast.
The car rental company opened its Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) location last week following the opening of its Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) branch last month. Those openings come on the heels of expansion at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Albuquerque International Sunport Airport (ABQ) and Portland International Airport (PDX) at the end of last year.
What's more, Sixt has doubled its footprint at Tampa International Airport (TPA) and can now be found at 28 of the top 30 airports in the U.S.
“As travel continues to boom, we are growing Sixt USA's presence across the East Coast to offer consumers premium rentals at affordable prices, at these major hubs," Michael Meissner, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sixt USA, said in a statement accompanying Tuesday's announcement. "Charlotte and Baltimore have so much to offer, from their culinary scenes to the incredible festivals they host, and we're thrilled to equip visitors with the best vehicles to enhance their experiences while exploring these destinations."
Sixt, which made its U.S. debut as recently as 2011, currently serves 100 total rental locations in 22 states and has become the fourth-largest car rental company in the country.
