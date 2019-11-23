Last updated: 11:10 AM ET, Sat November 23 2019

Survey: Uber Still Best Bet in Most Global Cities

Car Rental & Rail Rich Thomaselli November 23, 2019

Uber, driver, rideshare
A woman speaks to her Uber driver before getting in the car. (photo via Uber)

There is a decided advantage to taking an Uber while traveling in some of the world’s great international destinations as opposed to a taxi, a new survey found.

Globehunters, a travel firm based in the U.K. that offers flights, accommodation, package holidays, tours, car rental and travel services, commissioned the survey to see where money could be saved while traveling in certain cities.

MORE Car Rental & Rail
NASHVILLE - NOV 11: Neon signs on Lower Broadway Area on November 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA (f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Dollar Car Rental's Music City Sweepstakes Offers Fun...

The Sugarloaf mountain in morning

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Launches Operations in Brazil

There’s Still Time to Plan a Winter Getaway with Alaska Railroad

Enjoy Winter in Talkeetna With Alaska Railroad

The company found that in 55 cities, it was cheaper to get an Uber in 42 of them.

The study was based on a per-kilometer cost.

There’s still a place for taxis, of course. For instance, it’s £3.22 cheaper to take a cab in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia per kilometer than taking an Uber. £3.22 in euros is $4.13 in US dollars.

Riyadh led the top five cities where it was cheaper to take a taxi, followed by Mecca, Milan, New York and Dammam, also in Saudi Arabia.

But for the most part, an Uber was still the least expensive way to get around a major city. Leading the list of 42 cities was Cancun, where it was £1.27 ($1.63) less expensive per kilometer to take an Uber.

Cancun was followed by Lima (£1.04), Amsterdam (£1.03), London (£0.99) and Munich (£0.90).

In Athens and Istanbul, the prices are the same.

See the full survey here.

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
NASHVILLE - NOV 11: Neon signs on Lower Broadway Area on November 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA (f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Dollar Car Rental's Music City Sweepstakes Offers...

Dollar Thrifty

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Launches Operations in Brazil

Enjoy Winter in Talkeetna With Alaska Railroad

Virgin Trains to Build Station at PortMiami by End of 2020

Rail Companies Aim to Make the Most of Flight Shaming

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS