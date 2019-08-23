Adventures by Disney Launches First Disney Themed Rhine River Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2019
Walt Disney Co. is expanding its cruises to one of the great bodies of water in the world.
At its annual D23 Expo this week in Anaheim, company officials announced a river cruise offering on the Rhine River, which includes everything associated with its ocean cruises—Disney legends and luminaries who will offer insider insights as well as Disney-themed activities.
The sailing is available to anyone, whether you’re a D23 Fan Club member or not.
Departing Aug. 9, 2020, the seven-night all-inclusive cruise will include stops in Germany, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.
The experience will include ziplining above the Black Forest and exploring medieval wine caves, in addition to interacting onboard with Disney icons including Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives; renowned producer and film historian Don Hahn; Imagineer and Disney Legend Tony Baxter; and Bret Iwan, the voice of Mickey Mouse.
These very special guests will share behind-the-magic stories about insights into the imagination of Walt Disney, inspirations for Disney’s first European theme park and the real-life locations that inspired him.
The cruise will take place aboard an AmaWaterways ship.
Book before Oct. 4, 2019 and save $750 per person. The trip is now open for booking, along with other 2020 vacations. For more information or to book, visit adventuresbydisney.com, call 866-411-3671 or contact your travel agent.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS