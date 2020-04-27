American Queen Steamboat Company Extends Suspension Through June 21
American Queen Steamboat Company is extending the suspension of its operations through June 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions.
“During these unprecedented times, American Queen Steamboat Company’s commitment to safety, honesty and trust has remained our top priority,” said John Waggoner, Founder and CEO. “We are currently updating our already high standards for health and safety and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that when government regulations and community partners allow our operations to resume, guests can cruise with confidence.”
For those impacted by the extended suspension through June 21, AQSC said it will contact all guests and travel agents regarding their options – a full refund or future cruise credit equal to 125 percent of the fare paid.
Future cruise credits issued may be returned at any time for a refund of the original payment amount. The company said the refunds will be processed within 90 days. Future cruise certificates must be used by the originally booked travelers only.
The future cruise certificate is valid for travel in 2020 or 2021. For more details, click here.
AQSC, a Hornblower Family Company, is the operator of the U.S.-flagged American Queen and the American Duchess on the Mississippi River system as well as the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest on the Columbia and Snake rivers. AQSC’s fourth vessel, the American Countess, will debut on its inaugural voyage in 2020.
