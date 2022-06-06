American Queen Voyages Launches New Website, Flexible Booking Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton June 06, 2022
American Queen Voyages, part of the Hornblower Group, has unveiled a new website for consumers and travel advisors to plan and book river, lakes, ocean and expedition voyages in North America.
Now, at www.aqvoyages.com, travelers can filter searches to hone in on desired dates, ships, types and destinations. The site incorporates the ability to book online for the first time.
Guests can secure their cruise directly in the booking engine, including the specific stateroom through an interactive deck plan.
“American Queen Voyages has transformed from the great American rivers to include lakes, oceans and expedition experiences over the last 10 years, and the reimagined website is a critical tool to tell the next chapter in our story,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages. “Evolving the way we present the brand digitally is a key pillar of our go-to-market strategy.”
The website features detailed descriptions of regions, cities and ports in a cruise calendar complemented by stunning photography. Additional sections – including the new loyalty program, American Queen Voyages blog and more – will get new content in the coming weeks.
Also available is the ability to select a pre- or post-cruise package, such as a tour of Montana’s Glacier National Park from the American Empress or the “Ultimate New Orleans Experience” before embarking on the American Queen, American Duchess or American Countess.
American Queen Voyages also is offering a new Risk-Free Booking program for 2022 bookings made by June 30, 2022. Guests booking a sailing departing by Dec. 31, 2022, can move to another 2023 voyage penalty-free up to 14 days before departure.
