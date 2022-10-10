Atlas Ocean Voyages Takes Delivery of World Traveller
Atlas Ocean Voyages took delivery of its highly anticipated new 200-guest World Traveller in Viana do Castelo, Portugal late last week. The vessel will officially be named during a special ceremony on November 20.
Friday's handover ceremony took place aboard the yacht-style ship at the West Sea shipyard. From Portugal, the ship repositions to Ushuaia, Argentina, where she will be based for expeditions to Antarctica.
"This ceremony to mark the completion of the ship, and our acceptance of delivery, is just the first of a number of significant events over the next few weeks – including the ship’s official naming in Chilean Patagonia," Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez said in a statement.
World Traveller, which is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified, offers passengers five-star comfort, including an all-inclusive onboard experience and luxe accommodations as well as in-depth excursions and customized private tours.
The ship is the second vessel in the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet, joining sister-ship World Navigator. Both ships will be named at a unique dual naming ceremony at Chile's Garibaldi Glacier, where Atlas will showcase the ship to North American travel advisors, dignitaries, and international media before her maiden voyage begins on November 21.
Following a series of expeditions to Antarctica, World Traveller will reposition to Europe via the Canary Islands for seven- to 10-day voyages through the Mediterranean. Home ports will include Seville, Lisbon, Barcelona, Nice and Civitavecchia (Rome).
