Celebrity Cruises Announces Simone Biles as Godmother of Celebrity Beyond
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood May 10, 2022
Celebrity Cruises announced that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles would be the Godmother of the new Celebrity Beyond ship.
In her role as Godmother, Biles will name Celebrity Beyond at the official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on November 4. The new ship began her inaugural season on April 27 with a 10-night sailing from Southampton, England, to Barcelona, Spain, and will now spend the summer sailing nine-to-10-night itineraries in the Mediterranean.
Celebrity Beyond will make her way back to Fort Lauderdale in November for the official naming ceremony and a winter season of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.
“Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I'm humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond,” Celebrity CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said.
“While I've marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it's Simone's courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most,” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”
Biles joins Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and the Marshall Plan for Moms, who serve as godmothers of Beyond’s sister ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, respectively.
The new ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what's important to today's discerning traveler; forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.
