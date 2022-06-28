Last updated: 06:46 PM ET, Tue June 28 2022

Celebrity Waives Single Supplement on More Than 275 Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Janeen Christoff June 28, 2022

Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Summit.
Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Summit. (photo via Celebrity Cruises Media)

Celebrity Cruises is waiving the single supplement on more than 275 sailings.

The cruise line will let solo travelers sail at the same rate as those who book double occupancy on sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Mexico through next March.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Iceland

Save Up To 30 Percent With Collette’s Christmas in July...

Phi Phi Islands, Thailand, EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours Announces Summer Sale for Departures Through...

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays, Journese

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Savings Beyond Summer...

Cambodia to Bangkok: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap & Khao San Road Hangouts

Save 20 Percent on G Adventures Summer Trips

Greek and Med cruises

Celestyal Cruises Offering Up To 44% Savings on Last-Minute...

Solo cruisers can take advantage of the waived supplement on select sailings through March 30, 2023, and the offer is combinable with Always Included and BOGO60 (Semi-Annual Sale).

Those traveling on their own can book select interior, ocean view, veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass and Suite category staterooms as well.

Solo travelers are always welcome on Celebrity ships, and the cruise line has outlined some tips for those sailing alone. There are often events for solo cruisers, especially on the first night. The cruise line also suggests passengers get to know the crew and the cruise director on board their ship. Cruising also provides the opportunity to get out and mingle with shared dining experiences. Solo travelers can also get to know others on board by taking classes such as culinary programs or wine tasting.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
MSC World Europa's kids and families section.

MSC Cruises Announces Dedicated Areas on World Europa for Kids...

MSC Cruises

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri to Offer New Burger on Carnival Ships

Princess Cruises Offering $1 Deposits on 2022, 2023 Voyages

Celebrity Cruises Launches Cruise Ship Design Website

Royal Caribbean President’s Cruise Proves Loyalty Has Survived The Pandemic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS