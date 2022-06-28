Celebrity Waives Single Supplement on More Than 275 Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Janeen Christoff June 28, 2022
Celebrity Cruises is waiving the single supplement on more than 275 sailings.
The cruise line will let solo travelers sail at the same rate as those who book double occupancy on sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Mexico through next March.
Solo cruisers can take advantage of the waived supplement on select sailings through March 30, 2023, and the offer is combinable with Always Included and BOGO60 (Semi-Annual Sale).
Those traveling on their own can book select interior, ocean view, veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass and Suite category staterooms as well.
Solo travelers are always welcome on Celebrity ships, and the cruise line has outlined some tips for those sailing alone. There are often events for solo cruisers, especially on the first night. The cruise line also suggests passengers get to know the crew and the cruise director on board their ship. Cruising also provides the opportunity to get out and mingle with shared dining experiences. Solo travelers can also get to know others on board by taking classes such as culinary programs or wine tasting.
