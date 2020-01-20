Coast Guard Stretches Helicopter Limits to Rescue Sick Cruise Passenger
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli January 20, 2020
The United States Coast Guard “stretched the range” of its normal parameters to successfully rescue a man who suffered a medical emergency aboard a Carnival ship.
The dramatic incident took place Thursday.
The Coast Guard received a distress call from the Carnival Pride about a sick passenger that needed medevac services to a hospital. The 34-year old male passenger “required further assistance,” according to Carnival.
At the time, the Pride was 230 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The ship needed to change course and get closer to land to an agreed-upon rendezvous point. And even that required a 75-mile flight for the Coast Guard helicopter.
“This case really stretched the range of our MH-65 helicopter," the Coast Guard’s Katy Caraway, an Air Station Borinquen helicopter pilot, said in a press release. "This medevac's success was due to the combination of our crew's training and efficiency with Carnival Pride's professional conduct throughout the operation."
But the Coast Guard came through.
They were able to successfully airlift the man into the chopper, and take him to a hospital back in San Juan.
It is not known what ailment the passenger suffered, nor did Carnival or the Coast Guard comment on his current situation.
