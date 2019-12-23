Cruise Planners Wins Celebrity Cruises’ Chairman’s Award
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Planners Janeen Christoff December 23, 2019
Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, has been honored with the Chairman’s Award from Celebrity Cruises.
This is the first time that Cruise Planners has won the coveted award that recognizes the company for its hard work and dedication and for achieving record-breaking sales goals by continuously generating client demand for Celebrity Cruises.
“We truly work in partnership with the Celebrity Team and we are happy that our marketing, technology and business development support are recognized by this award,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners.
“Our franchisees continue to sell more Celebrity Cruises and we love working with Celebrity Cruises as they take modern luxury to a new level. Our success in creating customer demand for Celebrity Cruises is also a testament to their incredible product and the experience their brand provides travelers."
Cruise Planners' ongoing innovation is one of the ways in which it has distinguished itself. The company continues to launch innovative tech-driven marketing campaigns and initiatives, and its targeted marketing efforts use big data and consumer insights to drive sales.
At its 2019 annual convention, Cruise Planners showcased 14 new proprietary tools to help travel advisors increase efficiency and analyze their businesses to boost sales.
"Cruise Planners travel advisors truly stand out or their service, know-how and 'Cruisitude,' and we are honored to recognize them for Celebrity Cruises' Chairman’s Award," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, Celebrity Cruises. “We love working with the Cruise Planners’ Home Office Team as they represent the highest quality of targeted marketing and innovation to drive sales.”
Celebrity Cruises and Cruise Planners also continue to collaborate through marketing partnerships, trainings and events to educate travel advisors on how to be successful.
This includes Cruise Planners joining Celebrity on an exclusive sailing in the Galapagos and sailing the “edgiest” ship at sea, the Celebrity Edge, on the ship’s inaugural sailing.
Both Cruise Planners and Celebrity Cruises are helmed by female presidents and are leading the industry into a more diverse future with strong female leadership teams who are incredibly experienced and qualified to continue breaking glass ceilings.
