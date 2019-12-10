Cunard Reveals ‘Upgrades on Us’ Wave Season Promotion for 2020-2022 Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line December 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Guests receive 50 percent reduced deposit, free upgrades free gratuities on a wide range of 2020-2022 voyages. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Luxury cruise line Cunard announced their Upgrades on Us promotion, available on many 2020 and 2022 voyages on all three ships – Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.
Cunard's Upgrades on Us promotion, offered for bookings between December 5, 2019, and February 27, 2020, is available on a variety of the line's event voyages, signature Transatlantic Crossings and the popular New England & Canada voyages.
The offer is also available on Alaska, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia voyages on all ships, sailing between June 2020 and January 2022. For those interested in booking 2020 Alaska, Caribbean and New England & Canada voyages, guests can enjoy up to $1,000 of Onboard Credit per stateroom with Cunard's special Holiday Bonus Offer, available through December 31, 2019.
The Upgrades on Us promotion features:
—Free upgrade from Inside to Ocean View
—Free upgrade from Ocean View to Balcony
—Free upgrade from Club Balcony to Princess Grill Suite
—Free upgrade from Princess Grill Suite to Queen Grill Suite
—50 percent reduced deposit on all categories
—Free gratuities on all categories
—Grill Suite bookings receive Free Drinks Package
By taking advantage of this offer, guests have the opportunity to experience the many insightful and exclusive voyages Cunard has to offer. Special event voyages include:
—Transatlantic Music Week on Queen Mary 2 (October 23-30, 2020): Broadway musicians will join the voyage offering multiple performances in the ship's Royal Court Theatre in addition to workshops, talks and Q&As. Accomplished artistic producer, music director and Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will present Broadway stars Victoria Clark and Tony award-winning Faith Prince, each in their own intimate concerts.
—Journey of Genealogy on Queen Mary 2 (August 14-21, 2020): In partnership with Ancestry.com, this special crossing marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. Events on board will commemorate the significance of this iconic journey with themed talks from Ancestry experts and offer guests the opportunity to trace family trees through the centuries.
Destinations and itineraries world-wide included in the promotion:
—Australia: Queen Elizabeth sails a 13-night voyage from Auckland to Sydney and a 25-night immersive voyage roundtrip from Sydney; fares start at $2,099 per person
—Alaska: a 10-night voyage on Queen Elizabeth roundtrip from Vancouver, with calls to Glacier Bay and cruise-by itineraries through the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier; fares start at $1,199 per person
—Southern Japan: a nine-night voyage on Queen Victoria with roundtrip from Tokyo, with calls in Japan and South Korea; fares start at $1,599 per person
—New England & Canada: a seven-night voyage on Queen Mary 2 from New York to Quebec with debarkation in Quebec City; fares start at $1,099 per person
—Caribbean: a 12-night Caribbean sailing on Queen Mary 2 roundtrip from New York with stops in St. Kitts, Barbados and more; fares start at $1,929 per person
For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.
SOURCE: Cunard Line press release.
