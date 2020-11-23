Last updated: 03:30 PM ET, Mon November 23 2020

Disney Cruise Line Cancels Departures Through January 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Theresa Norton November 23, 2020

Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France
The Disney Magic near Villefranche, France. (Photo via Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through January 2021.

The company said in a Nov. 23 website post that sailings are canceled on the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through Feb. 1 and the Disney Fantasy through Feb. 6.

When cruising actually resumes in the U.S., however, depends on when the Centers for Disease Control gives the official approval that the lines have met its conditional framework.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members,” Disney said. “We continue to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations.”

Guests paid in full are offered a full refund or a cruise credit for a future sailing. Guests who have not paid in full will automatically receive a refund. Affected guests and travel professionals will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

The company said it would continue to protect travel professionals’ commission on the original sailings that were paid in full and canceled by Disney Cruise Line.

