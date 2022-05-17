Disney Cruise Line Updates COVID-19 Pre-Sailing Procedures
Disney Cruise Line recently updated its COVID-19 pre-sailing protocols for all sailings that embark from a U.S. or Canadian port on or after June 7, 2022.
The cruise company is still enforcing its rule that all eligible guests five years and up must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, Disney Cruise Line is requiring all passengers must also complete COVID-19 testing prior to boarding their cruise.
Those passengers who are ineligible to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - because of their age - must provide a negative COVID-19 test result with the test being taken no more than three days before their sailing. Tests will be paid for by the guest.
Accepted tests are Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. A second test will also be required at the time of boarding at the cruise terminal. This test will be provided by Disney Cruise Line and administered by Inspire Diagnostics.
Passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will also need to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days before they sail. Accepted tests can be:
– A rapid antigen test professionally observed by a medical professional through a medical facility or telehealth provider
– Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT); or
– Rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test
Guests will need to upload their negative COVID-19 test results to Disney Cruise Line’s Safe Passage website by midnight the day before they sail. Failure to meet this requirement will result in the passenger being required to take - and pay the $74 + tax for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $125 + tax for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service.
Passengers with confirmed bookings will receive a SeaMail with this information, or this information can be found at Disney Cruise Line’s ‘Know Before You Sail’ website.
