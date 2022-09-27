Disney Cruise Line Updates Health and Safety Policies
Disney Cruise Line has announced updates to its COVID-19-related health and safety policies that will take effect as early as next month.
Beginning October 14, 2022, guests sailing aboard Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing. However, the cruise line continues to encourage travelers to be inoculated. Starting November 7, 2022, guests embarking on Disney Magic sailings will no longer require vaccination.
All guests age 5 and up who are not fully vaccinated will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days before their sail date. Meanwhile, guests age 4 and younger do not require testing or proof of vaccination.
To be exempt from testing requirements, fully vaccinated guests can upload their proof of vaccination to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. However, unvaccinated passengers must upload a negative COVID-19 test result to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.
Disney Cruise Line will send an email to guests who have booked through travel advisors on impacted sailings.
