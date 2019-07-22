Dream Cruises Unveils 2020 Summer Dream Vacation
Dream Cruises will be showcasing the best of Southeast Asia through a dazzling array of new summer itineraries for 2020 that will feature exciting new destinations along with fan favourite ports of call.
From April to November next year, Genting Dream will set sail from her homeport in Singapore on a series of 2, 3, 4 and 5-night cruises that will take guests on dream voyages near and far to new locales such as Christmas Island and Belitung and ever popular hotspots including Phuket, Penang, Palawan, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Koh Samui and more!
“Since her relocation to Singapore in 2017, Genting Dream has grown from strength to strength offering the citizens of the Lion City and tourists even more vacation options with hassle-free cruises to the most popular destinations around Southeast Asia,” said Mr Michael Goh, Senior Vice President – International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines. “Having recently celebrated Genting Dream’s one millionth guest in June 2019, we are upping the stakes next summer in 2020 by introducing new destinations venturing to Christmas Island and Belitung while retaining our evergreen, popular ports of call in Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines to provide our guests with a well-rounded selection of itineraries to suit all travel tastes.”
Genting Dreams array of summer cruises encompass short weekend getaways to longer, week-long voyages that will cater to a broad range of guests from couples looking for a romantic retreat to families during summer holidays and even for MICE groups (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) that are looking for an innovative option for memorable events.
Genting Dream Cruise Itineraries (April – November 2020):
- 2-Night Weekend Bintan Cruise
- 2-Night Port Klang Cruise
- 2-Night Malacca Cruise
- 3-Night Langkawi/Phuket Cruise
- 3-Night Penang/Phuket Cruise
- 3-Night Penang/Langkawi Cruise
- 4-Night Malacca/Phuket Cruise
- 5-Night Penang/Phuket/Langkawi/Port Klang
- 5-Night Kota Kinabalu/Palawan (Puerto Princessa) Cruise
- 5-Night Belintung/Christmas Island Cruise
- 5-Night Redang/Koh Samui/Laem Chabang Cruise
Dream Destinations:
- Christmas Island: An Australian territory south of Java, Christmas Island is full of natural wonders from the unique annual red crab migration to rare and unusual birds and glorious deserted beaches.
- Belintung: This tiny Indonesian island paradise is known for its dreamy white sand beaches and views like no other – where visitors come to relax and cleanse both mind and soul.
- Palawan: Voted as The World’s Best Island by the readers of Travel + Leisure in 2013 and 2107, Palawan, in the Philippines, is renowned for unspoiled, sugar-white beaches, world-class scuba diving and limestone rock formations rising out of the waters creating unbelievable seascapes. Renowned as “City In A Forest”, beneath the island lies the world’s longest 8.2km navigable Underground River, both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the ‘New 7 Wonders of Nature’.
- Kota Kinabalu: Nestled in the northern part of Borneo in Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu is the capital of Sabah state and also the gateway to Kinabalu National Park, home of the famous 4,095m-high Mount Kinabalu.
- Koh Samui: Thailand’s second most popular island destination, Koh Samui is famous for its wonderful natural splendor of white beaches, clear seas, waterfalls and spectacular viewpoints along with beautiful temples and many activities for guests to enjoy.
- Port Klang: The main gateway by sea into Malaysia, Port Klang is the largest port in the country and also provides easy access to the glittering capital city of Kuala Lumpur.
- Malacca: Firmly rooted as Malaysia's historical city, visiting Malacca is like a journey back in time to witness the adventures and discoveries during Malacca's golden age.
- Langkawi: Known as the Jewel of Kedah, Langkawi is a district and an archipelago of 99 islands in the Andaman Sea some 30 km off the mainland coast of northwestern Malaysia and an ecologically rich UNESCO geopark.
- Phuket: A rain-forested, mountainous island in the Andaman Sea, Phuket is famous for some of Thailand’s most popular beaches, old shophouses and busy markets in Phuket City and Patong’s many nightclubs, bars and discos.
- Penang: The island of Penang has long been regarded as the food capital of Malaysia and a melting pot of cultures with its blend of Eastern and Western influences, highlighted by golden beaches and tranquil seas.
- Redang: With turquoise blue waters and an abundance of spectacular marine life, Redang is beyond doubt one of the most beautiful islands in Malaysia.
- Laem Chabang: The busiest port in Thailand, Laem Chabang offers proximity to Bangkok, the country’s dynamic capital city, and the seaside resort city of Pattaya.
- Bintan: A short distance from Singapore, Bintan Island, in Indonesia, offers plenty of opportunities to explore pristine, white-sanded beaches, quaint seaside villages and an impressive list of hotels and resorts offering water-sport activities.
Complementing these destinations, guests can also enjoy a wide variety of on board facilities and entertainment on the world-class Genting Dream. Guests can choose from an array of accommodations (over 70% with balconies), a wide range of Asian and International cuisine selections, including Halal certified cuisine options, exciting activities like the zip-line, rock climbing wall, waterslides and pools, as well as award-winning entertainment - all-inclusive in the fare.
For maximum luxury with Dream Cruises, vacationers can pamper themselves in ‘The Palace’ – an exclusive ‘ship-within-a-ship’ concept with European style butler service and private amenities. Another highlight not to be missed is Dream Cruises’ signature theme “Dream Night” complete with a dazzling “Fireworks at Sea”, an Asian exclusive, and partying at the internationally acclaimed Zouk for a great way to end a memorable cruise journey with Dream Cruises.
For more information about Dream Cruises and Genting Dream’s 2020 Summer Itineraries, please visit dreamcruiseline.com.
SOURCE: Dream Cruises press release.
