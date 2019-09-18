Elderly Cruise Passengers Claim They Were Tricked into Smuggling Cocaine
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke September 18, 2019
An elderly British couple arrested for possessing approximately 20 pounds of cocaine on a cruise ship in Lisbon, Portugal last December are now claiming they were tricked by a mysterious Jamaican businessman.
According to The Sun, 72-year-old Roger Clarke and his wife, 71-year-old Sue claim they were unaware of the the more than $1 million worth of drugs found inside of four suitcases in their cabin aboard the Marco Polo cruise ship, telling authorities that a Jamaican businessman only identified as Lee paid for their cruise, asked them to purchase exotic fruit and instructed them to pick up "empty" cases from a middleman in St. Lucia.
Politician Taking Stand Against Mid-Flight FartsAirlines & Airports
Passengers' Cell Phone Scuffle Forces Flight to Make...Airlines & Airports
Bobby Brown Removed From JetBlue Flight for Suspected...Airlines & Airports
Man Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Dozens of Tarantulas in His...Airlines & Airports
The couple's claim doesn't appear all that strong, however, as they were previously convicted of trafficking cannabis near Norway in 2010 and made contact with drug trafficking organizations multiple times from 2017 to 2018, according to police.
Authorities said that the Clarkes were only living off about $1,106 a month but spent approximately $22,500 on luxury cruises over a two-year period. What's more, the couple's diary said they had traveled to Brazil, Cuba and elsewhere in the Caribbean.
"It is understood this was in connection with the suspected possession of narcotics. Cruise and Maritime Voyages is cooperating fully with the Portuguese police officials," a spokesman for British cruise line Cruise and Maritime Voyages told The Guardian in a statement last year, adding that the company "does not tolerate any criminal activity or anti-social behavior on board its ships."
The couple was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and could face up to 12 years in jail if convicted.
For more information on Lisbon
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS