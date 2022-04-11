Emerald Cruises Provides First Look at New Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Cruises has offered a peek at its newest yacht, the Emerald Azzurra, which began sailing in Jordan last month and is the cruise line's first ocean-going vessel.
The 100-guest Emerald Azzurra is the first of the cruise line's two groundbreaking superyachts that join an award-winning fleet.
Emerald Sakara will be the second superyacht when she launches in the Seychelles in early 2023.
The Emerald Azzurra is outfitted with designer furnishings, an infinity pool, a cafe, an observation lounge as well as 50 staterooms, 88 percent of which feature private balconies. Rooms feature Missoni towels and ESPA amenities. For those who like to pack light, the laundry room features complimentary washers and dryers outfitted with detergent, steamers, irons and laundry baskets in addition to full laundry service offered onboard.
The custom-built vessel also features a variety of public areas, including a wellness center, which comes complete with TechnoGym equipment and an infrared sauna—a first for a yacht of its size.
The yacht’s marina platform provides guests with easy access to water sports and activities, including the use of SEABOBs and the very latest in electric bikes from Gocycle.
The Emerald Azzurra set sail for the first time from Aqaba, Jordan, in March and is currently sailing an eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment itinerary which wraps up in Dubrovnik on April 16, 2022.
Prices for the eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment departing later in the season, on July 9, 2022, start from $4,505 per person. The sailing visits Kotor, Sarande (Albania), Kerkira (Corfu), Párga, Cephalonia and Itea (Delphi) before transiting the Corinth Canal.
