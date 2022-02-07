Last updated: 03:58 PM ET, Mon February 07 2022

European Waterways Buys Two French Hotel Barges

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey February 07, 2022

European Waterways' Encante
Enchante will cruise the Canal du Midi in southern France. (photo via European Waterways)

European Waterways acquired the double-decker Enchante and Finesse hotel barges, which brings the number of vessels in its fleet to 17.

The barges each accommodate eight passengers and five crew, including a master chef.

Enchante will cruise the Canal du Midi in southern France and Finesse the Canal du Centre and the Canal de Bourgogne in Southern Burgundy.

European Waterways' Finesse
Finesse will cruise the Canal du Centre and the Canal de Bourgogne in Southern Burgundy. (photo via European Waterways)

“The surge in canal barge cruising is part of a growing trend among travelers who seek out ‘slow travel’ experiences that allow them to become immersed in the history, culture and cuisine of the cruise region,” said European Waterways Managing Director Derek Banks.

“They are also ideal for today’s travel environment, as they can be chartered by families and small groups to create an exclusive ‘travel bubble’ that allows them to stay together throughout the entire six-night, all-inclusive cruises.”

The vessels are equipped with ensuite cabins, a saloon with an open demonstration galley where the master chef creates daily meals, sun decks for outdoor dining and a spa pool.

The barges also feature onboard bicycles, enabling guests to explore villages along the barges’ routes.

Travelers booking Enchante and Finesse cruises can take advantage of European Waterways’ 20 percent savings off full-boat charters for bookings made by Feb. 20, 2022.

In other developments, European Waterways is introducing upgrades for the 2022 season, Mercedes minibusses to transfers guests to their excursions, upgrades to interior vessel interiors and more “Insider Experiences” including private tours and live onboard music.

