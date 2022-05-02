Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries in Australia, New Zealand and Asia
Holland America Line has opened bookings for new itineraries aboard Westerdam starting in fall 2022 in anticipation of ports in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia reopening to cruise ships.
Departing September 25, 2022, through March 13, 2023, these new cruises will explore the enchanting culture, history and landscapes of some of the most sought-after destinations in the Pacific. Itineraries in Australia and New Zealand will sail roundtrip from Sydney or between Sydney and Auckland and include scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park on New Zealand's South Island. Additionally, Holland America Line announced plans for a special holiday cruise of New Zealand departing on December 20.
Following a newly added seven-day Alaska cruise sailing roundtrip from Seattle on September 25, Westerdam will spend 36 days navigating the South Pacific en route to the southern and eastern regions of Australia and the North and South Islands of New Zealand. The lengthy cruise will depart Seattle on October 2 and arrive in Sydney on November 8. Along the way, the ship will make 14 calls on various islands, including Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea before finishing with a trio of stops in Australia.
Beginning November 8, Westerdam will cruise Australia and New Zealand on four port-intensive sailings ranging from 13 to 15 days. With more time spent off the ship, guests can look forward to exploring and experiencing both countries' impressive history, culture, nature, food and wine.
In early 2023, the ship will sail from Sydney to Singapore to reposition for a drydock. This 16-day voyage will be highlighted by two days of scenic cruising in Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Following a refurbishment, Westerdam will cruise two new departures in February before assuming its previously published itineraries in Asia.
"The pent-up demand for cruises to Australia and New Zealand led us to the decision that it would be valuable to have Westerdam sail these unique itineraries that include some uncommon ports for us," Holland America Line's Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner said in a statement. "We have the utmost optimism that the entire region will be back to cruising come fall, and our guests have been waiting two years to take their dream cruise. These new itineraries give guests a lot to choose from as they explore this part of the world."
Cruise-only standard fares start at $1,329 per person, double, not including taxes, fees and port expenses. Meanwhile, "Have it All" premium package rates start at $1,848 per person, double occupancy for the 13-day sailing. The package includes one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, one-night specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.
