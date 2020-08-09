Italy to Allow Cruises Again Starting August 15
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli August 09, 2020
In a move to rekindle its tourism industry, devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian government has given its permission for cruise lines to begin operating in Italy again starting on Saturday, August 15.
Italy was one of the first countries to suffer the decimation of the virus back in February and March, closing its borders and riding out the initial wave of the virus.
Almost immediately, MSC Cruises announced it would return to service in the Mediterranean with two cruises featuring mostly Italian ports of call.
Costa Cruises, which also operates out of Italy, is reportedly bringing crew members back to their respective ships and also planning a return to the seas.
According to The Maritime Executive, France, French Polynesia, Germany, and Taiwan have all granted permission for ocean cruises to resume.
Norway earlier this week placed a 14-day moratorium on cruise ships with more than 100 passengers from entering its ports as it investigates the outbreak of the virus on a Hurtigruten cruise and the failure in protocols possibly exposing multiple communities to the virus.
