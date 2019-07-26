Memorabilia Auction Exhibit Scheduled for Queen Mary 2 Fall Transatlantic
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cunard Line Brian Major July 26, 2019
Guests aboard the September 15, 2019 transatlantic crossing of Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 will have the opportunity to experience an exclusive collection of sports memorabilia, including baseball legend Babe Ruth's 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers coaching uniform, that will be on display aboard the ship prior to being auctioned off in this fall.
The items include 350 pieces from a private collection amassed over 30 years and will be auctioned on November 14 at the Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills by Julien's Auctions. The collection also features a baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, five Babe Ruth single-signed baseballs and a pair of Muhammad Ali boxing shorts from 1980 with a handwritten message from Ali.
Gusts aboard the voyage will experience a daily, rotating exhibit with highlights from the collection; an exclusive opportunity to bid on items in advance of the November general auction and a Q&A session with Brett Hughes Julien's Auctions’ managing director of global sports and collector Dr. Goodman Espy.
“These items represent the dreams and ambitions of the sportsmen who captured the hearts of millions," said Hughes. “To own any of these items will doubtless be a dream come true for the lucky buyers.”
The collection also includes a New York Yankees jersey worn by Hall of Fame player Mickey Mantle in a 1960 game (expected to auction at $60,000 to $80,000); Lou Gehrig's 1933 Major League Baseball contract ($80,000 to $120,000) and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s 1974 Atlanta Braves jersey ($60,000 to $80,000)
“Julien's Auctions brings exclusive events to our guests onboard furthering our mission of creating lasting memories for our passengers,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president at Cunard North America. “It will be a thrill for Queen Mary 2 passengers to see up close famed sports memorabilia from the greats such as Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali.”
