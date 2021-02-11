MSC Cruises Introduces Industry’s First Humanoid, Robotic Bartender
MSC Cruises revealed its newest flagship MSC Virtuosa would feature the industry’s first-ever humanoid, robotic bartender at sea.
Debuting as part of the MSC Starship Club when the ship enters service on April 16, Rob will mix and serve his signature cocktails and countless personalized drinks, just like a human bartender.
Passengers will order their drinks from a digital cockpit that sends them to Rob, who uses customized robotic skills to prepare the cocktails, such as pouring spirits, shaking, stirring and garnishing.
Not only does Rob prepare a wide range of cocktails, but he can also speak eight languages and has a personality that evolves with the surrounding settings and atmospheres. The robot uses an LED screen for a face to convey emotion while talking to guests.
The cosmic cocktails will be served in custom-designed futuristic glasses that guests can collect as a souvenir of the MSC Starship Club experience. The bar will also include 3D holograms, a digital art wall and a 12-seat infinity digital interactive table, which gives travelers their own personalized galactic tour.
The MSC Starship Club was a six-year labor of love for the cruise line, as the company worked with leading experts from companies specializing in robotics and automation, interior design, entertainment and digital experience solutions.
MSC Virtuosa will come into service in April and operate three, four and five-night cruises in the Mediterranean before being deployed to Northern Europe in summer 2021 with a range of itineraries to the Norwegian fjords and Baltic capital cities.
