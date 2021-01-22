Pierfrancesco Vago of MSC Cruises Named Global Chairman of CLIA
WHY IT RATES: The cruise industry is preparing for a restart and the CLIA is shuffling its executive structure to be ready.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, has been appointed to a two-year term as Global Chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). Mr. Vago will assume the Global Chairmanship effective immediately.
“On behalf of the entire CLIA community, including both our staff and our members, I would like to welcome Mr. Vago and congratulate him on his appointment as CLIA Global Chairman,” said CLIA president and CEO Kelly Craighead. “Mr. Vago is a visionary leader within the global cruise community. We will benefit tremendously from his ideas, insights, and direction as we look to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the restart of the cruise industry internationally and in the United States in particular.”
Mr. Vago served as CEO of MSC Cruises from 2003 to 2013, during which time the company experienced over 800% growth. As Executive Chairman, he continues to propel MSC’s growth, cementing its position as one of the largest providers of cruise vacations in the world. With the company based in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr. Vago will be the first European to serve in the role of CLIA Global Chairman. He previously served as Chairman of CLIA Europe in 2014.
“This is a highly critical juncture for our industry globally. I am honored and grateful for the support and trust of my peers as we work to resume the business of creating unforgettable experiences for our treasured guests, as well as generating economic impact and job opportunities benefitting millions of people worldwide who are touched in so many ways by our industry,” said Mr. Vago. “With over 200 sailings that have taken place since last summer in various markets around the world, all with strict measures in place to promote public health, we have proven that a return to cruising is possible. I look forward to working with CLIA leadership and our partners in the industry to continue down this path and help secure a vibrant future for all who depend on it.”
Mr. Vago assumes the position of CLIA Global Chairman following an unprecedented year for the cruise industry and the entire travel sector. Looking ahead, CLIA and its members remain focused on continuing to advance the resumption of cruising around the world as well as building upon its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. Mr. Vago succeeds Adam Goldstein, who recently completed his second term as Global Chairman of CLIA. Mr. Goldstein will remain busy with his work and involvement in several technology startups and non-profit organizations.
“It has been an honor to serve as Global Chairman of CLIA these past two years and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, even as we have faced unprecedented challenges,” said Mr. Goldstein. “I have known Pierfrancesco Vago for many years and am fortunate to consider him a friend. I wish him and everyone at CLIA and throughout the industry tremendous success. I truly believe that the best is yet to come for this very special industry.”
