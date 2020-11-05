MSC Cruises Suspends MSC Magnifica Sailings, Cancels World Cruise
November 05, 2020
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and significant travel restrictions in Europe, MSC Cruises has canceled sailings by the MSC Magnifica from Nov. 8 through Dec. 18.
The suspension of service was made as France and Germany instituted new lockdowns. Those two countries are two key source markets for the Magnifica’s 10-night voyages across the Eastern and Western Mediterranean to ports in Italy, Greece and Malta.
Meanwhile, the MSC Grandiosa will continue operating and extended its current sailings into next year. The ship will operate seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries through March 27, 2021.
Still, MSC Cruises will begin even tougher testing and cleaning protocols on the MSC Grandiosa.
Guests, who are tested before boarding, now will undergo additional testing mid-way through their cruise. Crew members who were being tested twice a month now will be tested weekly.
The company also is tightening the definition of close contact for tracing purposes, reducing the time that individuals are in contact from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.
MSC Cruises also canceled the 2021 World Cruise on the MSC Magnifica. When MSC Magnifica resumes operation Dec. 18, with a one-off eight-night Christmas cruise, it will again operate the 10-night Eastern and Western Mediterranean cruises through April 2021.
