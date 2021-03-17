MSC Names Five Senior Executives for New Luxury Cruise Brand
Theresa Norton March 17, 2021
MSC Group announced the hiring of five senior executives for its new luxury cruise division, which is led by CEO Michael Ungerer.
Among them are faces familiar to cruise travel advisors. Chris Austin, most recently senior vice president of sales for Seabourn, was named chief sales officer, while John Stoll, the former vice president of land programs for Crystal Cruises, is the brand’s destination experience advisor.
Others named include Sarah Doyle, formerly with Bacardi Ltd. Europe, as chief marketing officer; Thatcher Brown, formerly of Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises Asia, as commercial and strategic advisor; and Sacha Rougier, formerly Cruise Gate Hamburg, as head of itinerary planning and shore experience.
“We’re getting ready to share our vision of luxury ocean travel with our trade partners when we will present our fleet, showcase our luxury vessels’ innovative designs and demonstrate what I believe will be a best-in-class guest experience for existing and future clients,” Ungerer said. “With sustainability forming a crucial part of our DNA, we’ll also show that our new luxury ships are equipped with the latest and most advanced environmental and maritime technologies available.”
The first vessel for the luxury brand will be delivered in 2023 from the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, with subsequent deliveries in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The first ship will measure 63,900 gross tons and feature 461 suites, all with balconies or terraces. The company is making plans for a total of 10 ships in the luxury brand.
