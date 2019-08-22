Virtuoso Names Seabourn’s Chris Austin Cruise Ambassador of the Year
WHY IT RATES: Chris Austin is one of a small fraction of the network’s more than 1,800 partners who are recognized at Virtuoso Travel Week. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Global luxury travel network Virtuoso has announced that Chris Austin has won this year’s coveted “2019 Virtuoso Award: Cruise Ambassador of the Year–Partner” at the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week.
Austin collected the award at the Cruise Night Out event on August 13 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The honor is especially significant as only a small fraction of the network’s more than 1,800 partners are recognized at Virtuoso Travel Week.
“Chris’s notable accomplishments, including his constant innovation, exceptional knowledge and stellar service, have helped shape Virtuoso into the industry leader that it is,” said Albert Herrera, senior vice president, Global Product Partnerships at Virtuoso. “He values the travel advisor channel and has forged strong and deep relationships with Virtuoso members, resulting in a unique human connection that bolsters our reputation and ultimately elevates the traveler experience.”
Austin is senior vice president of global marketing and sales for Seabourn, responsible for the line’s overall marketing efforts, brand management, sales, and public relations. He is known by colleagues and industry partners as a unique and remarkable leader of integrity, building trust and credibility with leadership, colleagues and customers.
“I’m incredibly pleased to receive this honor from an organization that instills a sense of professionalism and service amongst its many travel advisors who make travelers’ dreams a reality,” said Austin. “I’ve been a longstanding advocate for the travel advisor community and will continue to give them my full support since I’m a firm believer in the incredible value they provide to travelers every day.”
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100 percent oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available onboard at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.
