MSC Officially Welcomes Flagship Seashore to the Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff November 18, 2021
MSC Cruises has officially welcomed its newest ship into the fleet. The cruise line held the naming ceremony for its flagship MSC Seashore at its private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve on November 18, 2021.
MSC also marked other milestones at the reserve, including the groundbreaking for its new MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Center and the official opening of the Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, which opened in late 2019 but was shuttered quickly due to the pandemic.
MSC also announced that the MSC Seascape, which will enter the market at the end of 2022, will homeport in Miami in 2022 and 2023.
The ceremony was presided over by Sophia Loren, who performed her role as Godmother to an MSC Cruises ship for the 16th time.
“Today is a truly special day for us. MSC Seashore is yet another example of us bringing our newest, most innovative ships to the U.S. market," said president of MSC Cruises U.S.A., Rubén Rodríguez. "It’s also special because we are naming her at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our breath-taking private island committed to the restoration of marine resources and the ongoing conservation of marine life. We are excited to showcase Miami’s newest ship and our unique marine reserve in the Bahamas to our travel partners, government officials, friends and special guests. These are both key examples of our large investments to drive rapid growth in the U.S., in addition to expanding access to MSC Cruises with a new homeport in Port Canaveral and construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami. We look forward to welcoming more guests to explore new destinations, discover new cultures and connect with new people.”
The new tech-savvy Seashore includes a number of innovative features, including the most luxurious MSC Yacht Club in the fleet.
Onboard, there are 11 different types of staterooms, including family staterooms that include up to three connecting rooms. The ship also includes the popular aft suites, 50 terraced suites and 32 suites with outdoor private whirlpools.
Kids will love the pirate-themed waterpark and three waterslides while their parents will likely parked by the new aft Infinity Pool and adjoining infinity whirlpools.
There are five specialty restaurants onboard offering a wide range of cuisines in the Chef's Court on Deck 8.
In addition to the waterpark for children, the kids' area is the largest in the fleet with 7,567 sq. ft. of dedicated space featuring a futuristic theme focused on space.
MSC Seashore is also focused on safety and the first ship in the world to utilize Safe Air, a new air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri that uses UV-C lamp technology to eliminate 99% of viruses and bacteria, as well as 100% fresh air with no recirculation to guarantee clean and safe air for guests and crew.
MSC Seashore will be MSC Cruises’ third ship based in the U.S., offering a range of different length cruises from 5 nights to regular 7-night sailings in addition to longer cruises of up to 16 nights. With the arrival of MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia will now move to Port Canaveral for the rest of the season and MSC Divina will move to PortMiami. For summer 2022, MSC Seashore will remain in Miami.
