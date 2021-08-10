New Emerald Azzurra To Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton August 10, 2021
Emerald Cruises unveiled two new Red Sea itineraries for the 2022 inaugural season of its first oceangoing yacht, the 100-guest Emerald Azzurra.
Both itineraries will transit the Suez Canal and visit Saudi Arabia, the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and Petra, Jordan.
Those who book by Sept. 30 will get a bonus Premium Drinks Package that includes beer, wine, soft drinks, and cocktails. Those who pay in full at the time of booking will receive 10 percent savings on select cabins (categories A, B, S and SA).
The 10-day “Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia” itinerary will sail between Limassol, Cyprus, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with ports of call in Egypt and Jordan. The itinerary also includes Duba, Saudi Arabia, known as the Pearl of the Red Sea for visits to King Abdulaziz Fort or snorkeling, and Al Wahj to visit AlUla, the first World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia and home to the tombs of Hegra. Also on the itinerary are visits to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx from Port Said; Sharm El-Sheikh; and Petra, the ancient city carved into sandstone in Jordan. Fares start at $3,629 per person, double occupancy, on the Feb. 14, 2022, departure.
The 12-day “Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece” itinerary sails between Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Athens, Greece, calling on Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna, the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens. Highlights include a glass-bottom boat trip at Naama Bay in Sharm El-Sheikh, a traditional Felucca cruise on the Nile with a visit to the pyramids, and a walking tour of Agios Nikolaos, Greece. Fares start at $4,305 per person for the March 18, 2022, departure.
Launching in January, Emerald Azzurra is the Emerald Cruises’ first custom-built ocean superyacht. The majority of the 50 suites and staterooms will have private balconies. The vessel also will feature the Sky Deck with its spa pool and the Wellness Deck with a spa, gym, sauna and hairdresser. The superyacht’s marina platform is designed for easy access for snorkeling, paddle boarding and swimming.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Emerald Cruises, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Cyprus, Jordan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS