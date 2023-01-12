Oceania Cruises Announces 20th Anniversary Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Noreen Kompanik January 12, 2023
Celebrating two decades of cruising luxury cruise line Oceania launched a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale from January 16 to February 18, 2023.
The sale includes seven ships and 110 voyages with sailings to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more.
“With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike. It’s aimed at reconnecting travelers with their spirit for adventure, while benefiting from a generous Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.
Guests may choose from free Shore Excursions, complimentary House Beverage Package, Shipboard Credit plus a special Anniversary Bonus Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on all bookings, no matter which offer is selected.
“From indulging in pampering at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or taking a deeper exploration ashore with one of our immersive shore excursions, we wanted to celebrate our special milestone with our valued guests. We have carefully curated a collection of intriguing itineraries for travelers to choose from, with an astounding mix of breathtaking destinations the world over,” added Del Rio.
All-inclusive onboard amenities include specialty restaurant dining, 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi, fitness classes, shuttles to city centers, soft drinks and specialty coffees, still and sparkling water, and launderettes.
Oceana’s 20th Anniversary Sale voyages include:
–Fjords, Vikings & Castles on Riviera, 18 days, Oslo to London Riviera, Departs August 5, 2023
–Svalbard & Arctic Passage on Marina, 15 days, Tromso to Reykjavik Marina, Departs August 7, 2023
–Alaska To California on Medley, Regatta, 13 days, Vancouver to Los Angeles, Departs September 7, 2023
–Sumptuous Arabia on Riviera, 10 days, Abu Dhabi, Departs December 29, 2023
–Islands To Indochina on Riviera, 15 days, Singapore to Bangkok, Departs January 28, 2024
–Minarets To Palazzi on Vista, 12 days, Istanbul to Venice, Departs August 2, 2024
–Astounding Australasia on Regatta, 24 days, Singapore to Auckland, Departs November 14, 2024
Sponsored Content
For more information on Oceania Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS