Paul Gauguin Cruises Offers Exclusive Valentine’s Gift Package
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises January 28, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The "Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti" promotion includes a stateroom credit, chocolates and more. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the m/s Paul Gauguin, is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering an exclusive gift package* for guests who make bookings between January 27 and February 15, 2020, for voyages aboard The Gauguin sailing from June 6, 2020, to December 29, 2021.
The Valentine’s gift package includes a $200 per-stateroom credit at the ship’s Deep Nature Spa by Algotherm, a box of chocolates and a bottle of sparkling wine (total package valued at $250). This gift package is offered in addition to the line’s offer of 50 percent off standard all-inclusive cruise fares and included roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles.
At the Deep Nature Spa by Algotherm aboard The Gauguin, expert therapists and aestheticians offer an extensive menu of massages, skincare, facials and authentic Polynesian treatments including Bora Bora Deep Blue Massages, Black Sand Body Scrubs and Monoï Tradition Massages by Hei Poa, among a variety of other signature therapies and tropical treats.
The Gauguin is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day, a wedding, renewal of vows, anniversary—or simply each other.
Couples can take in the beauty of the islands of French Polynesia from the privacy of their suite or stateroom, sway to the sounds of a chanteuse at La Palette Lounge, explore paradise on excursions by land and sea, dine al fresco under a starry sky and enjoy a Polynesian blessing ceremony performed by members of Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins—the ship’s own troupe of Polynesian entertainers.
With one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios at sea, The Gauguin is renowned for the extra touches and attention to detail that makes every occasion special.
Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers wedding ceremony† and renewal of vows packages that allow couples sailing on The Gauguin to celebrate their love in a romantic setting amid the turquoise lagoons and exotic islands of French Polynesia. Choices include Motu Mahana, the cruise line’s private islet off the coast of Taha’a, and the luxurious InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa.
*One Valentine’s Day gift package per booking. New bookings made between January 27-February 15, 2020, only. Please refer to promotion code: SWEETIE2020. Combinable with one other Shipboard Credit offer, but not combinable with Groups, Two-Week Sales, and other select reduced-rate offers. Sparkling wine available on first night of sailing only. Offer expires February 15, 2020, and can be withdrawn at any time. Call for details.
†Wedding ceremony is not legally binding.
For rates or more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172 or visit www.pgcruises.com.
SOURCE: Paul Gauguin Cruises press release.
For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, Tahiti, South Pacific
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS