P&O Extends Cruise Pause Into April 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey November 24, 2020
P&O Cruises extended its pause in operations for departures into April 2021 due to the current uncertainty relating to European ports of call.
P&O President Paul Ludlow said that the company did not want to “extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary,” but did so Because of “the ever-changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call,” said P&O President Paul Ludlow.
Guests on canceled cruises will receive 125 percent future cruise credits or 100 percent refunds by filling an online form.
P&O took delivery of its newest ship, the 5,200-passenger Iona, in October 2020 from Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard.
The ship features a three-deck atrium and a SkyDome, where guests can relax no matter the weather.
It is the first British vessel to be powered by liquified natural gas (LHN).
“We are so sorry to disappoint those who were due to travel but really hope they will re-book for later in the year or for our new program of 2022 holidays which went on sale earlier this month with strong demand, showing great confidence in cruising in the future,” he said.
P&O Cruises’ fleet of ships call at more than 200 destinations on itineraries of two to 17 days.
