Riverside Collection Acquires MS Mozart To Launch New River Cruise Line
Seaside Collection, owners and operators of 11 luxury boutique properties in Europe and the Maldives, have announced their expansion into the world of river cruising with the introduction of their brand-new Riverside Collection.
Beginning in Spring 2023, the new line will offer luxury Danube Cruises aboard MS Mozart, the collection’s inaugural ship originally designed and operated by Crystal Cruises.
Hailed as the most luxurious ship of river cruising and considered one of the most beloved vessels on the European Waterways, the Mozart will represent a new standard for river cruising. According to co-founder of the Riverside Collection Gregor Gerlach, “with only 100 to 150 guests onboard the Riverside Mozart, we can address guests more individually and provide a much more bespoke experience than on larger ocean vessels.”
Every suite on every voyage includes a personal butler to assist with reservations, excursions, special requests, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Both fully inclusive and a la carte experiences are offered to its guests.
Because the Mozart is double the width of most comparable river ships, this translates to more space within its 81 cabins and all public spaces.
Onboard, the class-leading wellness center offers Finnish saunas and steam rooms, a swimming pool and jacuzzi along with individually-tailored body treatments. Four onboard restaurants feature the most local of flavors and culinary experiences of the Danube region while ensuring variety to suit the tastes of every guest. Mozart's acclaimed Vintage Room will offer exclusive dinners with a unique tasting menu and wine selection from its unparalleled onboard wine cellar.
Shore excursions are being touted as carefully planned and designed to offer guests the absolute best-in-class and an unforgettable "open-door-to-a-world" of land experiences.
The Riverside Collection is currently available for Spring 2023 Danube Cruise bookings.
