Royal Caribbean Debuts Coco Beach Club With Floating Cabanas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton January 31, 2020
Royal Caribbean International officially opened the new Coco Beach Club – which includes floating cabanas – on Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.
The opening marks the completion of the $250 million transformation and first phase of Perfect Day at CocoCay.
The beach club also has an oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabanas, a dedicated restaurant and a bar. Rounding out Perfect Day at CocoCay is the opening of two refreshed beaches – Breezy Bay at Chill Island and South Beach – open to all guests.
The 20 floating cabanas are the first of their kind in the Bahamas. Each floating cabana features a private slide into the ocean, overwater hammock, dining area, freshwater shower and wet bar.
There also are 10 beach cabanas. All cabanas in Coco Beach Club accommodate up to eight guests and feature loungers, a dining area, charging outlets, a minifridge, snorkel gear and a dedicated cabana attendant who can serve drinks and bites.
The clubhouse is the center of social activity with a bar serving specialty cocktails and a 2,600-square-foot, oceanfront infinity pool with in-pool loungers, daybeds and poolside service. The exclusive restaurant, complimentary and only for beach club guests, serves an elevated menu that features fresh lobster, grouper and steak, plus salads, fruits and starters.
South Beach features volleyball and beachside basketball, the island’s third Snack Shack and three bars, including one floating just offshore. To visit Coco Beach Club, guests must book a sailing calling on Perfect Day at CocoCay. This year, the private island will welcome 16 Royal Caribbean ships.
