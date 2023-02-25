Royal Caribbean Details How Its Creating Thrill Island
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Rich Thomaselli February 25, 2023
Royal Caribbean continues to share an inside look at the making of its brand-new cruise ship Icon of the Seas.
The YouTube web series is now up to episode 6. The videos provide an in-depth look at the ship-building process.
This ship will no doubt be a destination itself. It's likely that the ship will enter a port and hundreds of people will stay on the boat, simply because Royal Caribbean has so much to offer on this brand new vessel.
In this latest episode of "Making an Icon," Royal Caribbean showcases how it's elevating the cruise ship design by "adding more weight at the top of Icon with six record-breaking waterslides and more water than ever before."
The ship will feature "never-before-seen experiences and reimagined favorites for adventurers to scale new heights and reach top speeds."
Some of those highlights include:
– Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide
– Frightening Bolt - The 46-foot-tall and tallest drop slide at sea
– Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo.
– Adrenaline Peak – Royal Caribbean’s boldest rock wall – and Lost Dunes, the biggest mini-golf adventure yet will make its debut.
Icon of the Seas will debut in January 2024.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Check-In at the All-Inclusive Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucayan
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS